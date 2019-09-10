LDWF invites families to participate in National Hunting and Fishing Day celebrations

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is encouraging residents to participate in an annual outdoor event.

Louisiana's National Hunting and Fishing Day is set for September 28. Activities will be held at four locations around the state.

“It’s all about the kids,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Getting the next generation involved with nature and exposing them to a wide variety of options and activities is important. Our events provide a taste of what’s available in our Sportsman’s Paradise.”

This year celebrations will be held in Baton Rouge, Haughton, Woodworth, and Monroe. The wildlife department says the celebrations are free and will feature numerous local outdoors clubs, conservation organizations, businesses, and more.

Attendees have the chance to try their skills at shooting ranges, fishing ponds, and boating activities. People will also get the chance to learn about wildlife with live animals. Click here fore more information.

Locations:

Waddill Wildlife Refuge

4142 North Flannery Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70814

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

225-765-2927

- This site will be stocked with adult-sized channel catfish. Anglers are urged to bring their own rod, reel and ice chest to keep their catch (limits apply).

Bodcau WMA Shooting Range

168 Ben Durden Road

Haugton, LA 71037

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

318-371-3050

Woodworth Shooting Range

661 Robinson Bridge Road

Woodworth, LA 71485

8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

318-484-2276

- This site will be stocked with adult-sized channel catfish. Anglers are urged to bring their own rod, reel and ice chest to keep their catch (limits apply).

United States Fish and Wildlife Service Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

480 Richmond Place Drive

Monroe, LA

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

318-343-4044