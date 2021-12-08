LDH reports three additional probable Omicron variant cases in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Virus cases that appear to be of the Omicron variant have been discovered in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Wednesday that three more probable cases have been found in the state.

LDH says one of the cases involves an individual in the Acadiana area who traveled internationally and this individual did not require hospitalization.

The other two cases involve individuals in the Greater New Orleans area, and LDH says it does not have additional information on these two cases at this time.

This brings the total number of Omicron cases in our state to 4 – 3 probable and one confirmed.

The first Omicron case in Louisiana was identified on December 3.

“These new cases of Omicron should serve as a reminder of the ongoing threat of COVID especially as we get ready to gather for the holidays,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is get vaccinated and get the booster.”

The CDC and LDH recommend everyone 5 years of age and older get vaccinated and that everyone 18 years of age and older get a booster if eligible.

The CDC also recommends wearing a mask in certain settings.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified a new variant, B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern and has named it Omicron. This new variant was first reported to the WHO by government officials in South Africa. Since that time, it has been detected in 50 countries and more than 19 states.

Information is still emerging, but Omicron includes multiple mutations across the SARS-CoV-2 genome.

There is concern this new variant may be more transmissible than previous strains and that Omicron may carry an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern. LDH says health experts anticipate learning more about Omicron in the coming days.

