LDH confirms 2 additional hurricane-related deaths; death toll 14

BATON ROUGE— Louisiana Department of Health announced on Sunday that there are two additional deaths connected to Hurricane Laura, which brings the state’s current death toll to 14.



According to LDH, a 57-year-old man in Calcasieu Parish died from a head injury after falling from a roof, and another resident in Calcasieu Parish died from carbon monoxide poisoning.



Half of those deaths are due to carbon monoxide poisoning.



Listed below are the details of the 14 deaths LDH has verified so far:

