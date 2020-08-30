90°
LDH confirms 2 additional hurricane-related deaths; death toll 14

1 hour 40 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 August 30, 2020 3:03 PM August 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
BATON ROUGE— Louisiana Department of Health announced on Sunday that there are two additional deaths connected to Hurricane Laura, which brings the state’s current death toll to 14.

According to LDH, a 57-year-old man in Calcasieu Parish died from a head injury after falling from a roof, and another resident in Calcasieu Parish died from carbon monoxide poisoning. 

Half of those deaths are due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Listed below are the details of the 14 deaths LDH has verified so far:
  • 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
  • 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
  • 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
  • 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
  • Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
  • 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
  • One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
