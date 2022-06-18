Latest Weather Blog
LDH agrees with CDC recommendation to vaccinate children 6 months and up for COVID
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health said it agrees with the CDC's recommendation that children 6 months and up can be safely vaccinated for COVID.
LDH issued the following statement Saturday:
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) welcomes the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin administering the COVID vaccine to all children ages 6 months and up.
The Department fully trusts the highly demanding, rigorous scientific review that led to this decision. LDH will review the data and the CDC recommendations and issue guidance to the public and our providers on Monday.
Trending News
In the meantime, we want parents to know that it’s not too soon to talk to your child’s pediatrician to get your questions answered and make a decision that’s best for your family.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Violent teens likely to be moved to shuttered EBR facility after taking...
-
'Supply chain issues' delaying solution for Pelican Crossing residents plagued by red...
-
State Senate and House continue to stall on redistricting debates
-
Talk of the town: parents outraged by handling of rape paternity dispute
-
Hard-to-reach equipment slowing down repairs in Baton Rouge neighborhood, Entergy says
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer