LDH agrees with CDC recommendation to vaccinate children 6 months and up for COVID

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health said it agrees with the CDC's recommendation that children 6 months and up can be safely vaccinated for COVID.

LDH issued the following statement Saturday:

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) welcomes the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin administering the COVID vaccine to all children ages 6 months and up.

The Department fully trusts the highly demanding, rigorous scientific review that led to this decision. LDH will review the data and the CDC recommendations and issue guidance to the public and our providers on Monday.

In the meantime, we want parents to know that it’s not too soon to talk to your child’s pediatrician to get your questions answered and make a decision that’s best for your family.