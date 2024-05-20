Latest Weather Blog
LDAF constructing new mobile pet shelter for 2017 hurricane season
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is set to begin construction on a second mobile pet shelter to be used in emergencies.
The shelter is to be used for "no-notice events" when pet sheltering facilities are not available. LDAF says the shelter should be completed by August 2017.
The department says it will be constructed similarly to its first mobile shelter, which was used during the flood of August 2016.
The mobile shelter will consist of a 45-foot transport truck with 54 assembled pet cages and staff to assist parishes with the evacuation, transportation and sheltering of evacuees’ pets. It will be equipped with metal cages, feed, water bowls, a wash down system, and an air ventilation system to provide proper air circulation and temperature for the pets.
The additional pet shelter was made possible through a $72,100 grant from the Banfield Foundation, the charitable arm of Banfield Pet Hospital.
