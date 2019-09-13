Lawsuit claims SU didn't take action after former high-ranking executive accused of harassment

BATON ROUGE - Documents filed in federal court show that the Board of Supervisors for Southern University is named in a lawsuit filed earlier this week.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, is related to allegations of sexual harassment against former Chancellor-Dean of Southern Ag Center Bobby Phills.

Phills resigned and asked to be placed on administrative leave in February following an internal investigation into the allegations. Documents show that the complainant, Alice Dyson, began working at SU in 2003 as an administrative assistant. She reported directly to Phills.

The lawsuit claims that "Phills made a number of inappropriate and lewd comments to Ms. Dyson beginning in the fall of 2016, creating a hostile work environment permeated with sexual harassment."

The suit also claims Phills took retaliation actions against Dyson, and SU did nothing to address that issue.