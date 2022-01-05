70°
Lawrence Brooks, oldest surviving WWII veteran and La. native, dies at 112

Wednesday, January 05 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: National World War II Museum

NEW ORLEANS - Lawrence Brooks, the oldest surviving World War II veteran in the country and a New Orleans native, passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 112. 

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans shared news of Brooks' passing late Wednesday morning.

"More than that, he was a dear friend, who celebrated his birthday with us every year starting in 2014, when he was just a spry 105-year-old. His consistent advice when asked for the secret behind his longevity was, 'Serve God, and be nice to people,'" the museum said in a statement. 

Brooks was drafted into the U.S. Army when he was 31 and served in New Guinea and the Philippines during World War II. 

