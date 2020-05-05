Lawn business helping first responders during COVID-19 crisis

BATON ROUGE - A lawn care company is offering its services for free to first responders of the COVID-19 pandemic. The service launched on TaskEasy Monday and is available to first responders in Baton Rouge, too.

TaskEasy CEO Ken Davis thought up the business idea a few years ago when he was struggling to keep up with his growing grass. Now, TaskEasy is a national company, responsible for 800,000 lawns in 12,000 cities. The lawn care app is used by contractors around the country who are dispatched to jobs.

"We vet them, make sure they have all the right credentials and insurance, then when we get work, we dispatch it and deploy it to the contractors that are local," Davis said.

During the COVID-19 crisis, TaskEasy is lending a hand to those on the front lines, thanks to a donation from one of its investors. Cub Cadet is fronting $200,000 to supply free lawn care services to first responders across the nation. It's easy to sign up as first responders can hop online or download the app to sign up. The idea is that by providing this service to them, it will free up spare time they might have much of.

"Maybe to spend with their kids helping them with homework, as opposed to taking care of the yard, I think that goes a long way and this is just a small contribution we felt we could make," Davis said.

The local service providers who work with TaskEasy are on board and will still be getting paid for the work they perform.

"This is also a group of hard-hit individuals, we're basically able to help two groups of great Americans at the same time," he said.

Additional donations are coming in to help even more first responders with their lawn care. A gofundme has been set up to help.