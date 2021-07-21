Lawmakers end historic veto session without overriding any of governor's vetoes

BATON ROUGE - Despite getting enough support to launch an unprecedented veto session, lawmakers in the Louisiana House and Senate failed to revive any of the bills vetoed by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Two major focuses of the session were proposals for permitless concealed carrying of a handgun and banning transgender student-athletes from girls sports. The former failed to get enough support in the Senate, while the latter fell short in the House.

By the end of the session Wednesday, legislators failed to overturn any of the governor's vetoes.

The historic veto override session is ending right now. There were no bills overridden. Two big attempts — one dealing with concealed carry and another with transgender athletes — both failed. @WBRZ — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 21, 2021

The session only spanned two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, during which time the House and Senate debated dozens of bills that had passed the legislature during the regular session but were blocked by the governor. Each bill would have needed two-thirds support in both the House and Senate to override the governor's veto.