87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lawmakers end historic veto session without overriding any of governor's vetoes

20 hours 16 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, July 20 2021 Jul 20, 2021 July 20, 2021 11:00 PM July 20, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Despite getting enough support to launch an unprecedented veto session, lawmakers in the Louisiana House and Senate failed to revive any of the bills vetoed by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Two major focuses of the session were proposals for permitless concealed carrying of a handgun and banning transgender student-athletes from girls sports. The former failed to get enough support in the Senate, while the latter fell short in the House.

By the end of the session Wednesday, legislators failed to overturn any of the governor's vetoes. 

Trending News

The session only spanned two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, during which time the House and Senate debated dozens of bills that had passed the legislature during the regular session but were blocked by the governor. Each bill would have needed two-thirds support in both the House and Senate to override the governor's veto. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days