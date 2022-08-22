Law enforcement to participate in No-Shave November to raise awareness for cancer

Photo: No-Shave Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement agencies are participating in a national campaign to bring awareness for those battling cancer.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office say they are participating in "No- Shave November" to benefit the American Cancer Society.

According to the official No-Shave website, No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.

"No-Shave November is a web-based, non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education," according to the site.

For more information about the cause, click here.