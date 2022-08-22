75°
Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement to participate in No-Shave November to raise awareness for cancer
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement agencies are participating in a national campaign to bring awareness for those battling cancer.
The Baton Rouge Police Department and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office say they are participating in "No- Shave November" to benefit the American Cancer Society.
According to the official No-Shave website, No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.
"No-Shave November is a web-based, non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education," according to the site.
Trending News
For more information about the cause, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Knock Knock Children's Museum celebrates 5 years with birthday bash
-
One person shot outside LSU dorm overnight in reported armed robbery
-
Guns for gas: Firearm owners exchange weapons for gas cards during buy-back...
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning