Law enforcement investigating report of body found off of Sanchez Street

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is investigating a report of a body found in water off of Sanchez Street.

Baton Rouge Police officers were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m. for a body found. Officers handed the case to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Neither agency could immediately confirm if they found a body. 

