Last minute campaigning in Baton Rouge Mayor-President race

BATON ROUGE - Campaigns big and small giving it their all on the last day before the election.

Democrat Sharon Weston Broome running one of the larger campaigns in this race. Her Mid-City headquarters was bustling Monday with volunteers making calls and assembling signs.

"We have volunteers that are making phone calls to our election day volunteers to make sure everyone is in place," said Keisha Herron with the Weston Broome campaign.

A similar scene at Republican Bodi White's campaign office near Kenilworth where the large phone banks of the past have been replaced with a few volunteers and their laptops.

"We're calling people at home and we'll also have sign waving on busy intersections," Lunden Chenevert with the White campaign.

The smaller campaigns also fighting hard. Volunteers with Democrat C. Denise Marcelle waved signs in the rain at the intersection of Fairfields and North Foster.

"Not so good weather but we're taking it all in stride," said Marcelle volunteer Demeka Underwood.

Republican John Delgado operating his campaign out of his downtown law office. "Make it up with efficiency, I don't need a huge space to operate," said Delgado.

The Mayor-President race has far fewer voters than a statewide election making the last minute campaigning all the more important.