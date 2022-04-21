LaSalle Parish correctional officer arrested after committing sexual act in front of prisoner

LASALLE PARISH - A correctional officer was arrested Wednesday after committing a "prohibited sexual act while in a prisoner's presence," authorities say.

According to Louisiana State Police, 36-year-old Jason Cotherman was arrested and charged with malfeasance in office.

Troopers did not release any information on the specifics of Cotherman's actions.