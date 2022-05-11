Large house fire near Government Street sparked by overloaded power strip

BATON ROUGE - A home just off Government Street was engulfed in flames after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fire investigators said an overloaded power strip sparked the fire that demolished the two-story home at the corner of Wisteria Street and S. 17th Street around 1 p.m.

Firefighters said one resident was hurt during the fire and was taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross was called to help the four displaced occupants.