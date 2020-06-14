Large group marches in Walker to protest police brutality

WALKER - About a hundred residents gathered for a march on Saturday to bring awareness of racial injustice in the small town of Walker in Livingston Parish.

"The Walker community has chosen to fight for the same reason everybody else is, " march organizer Alan Bell said.

The marchers started around 6 p.m. at the Unity Church of God and Christ located on North Walker Road and traveled south for about two miles to Revival Temple.

"Show unity, that's what we intend to do. We link arms, link hearts, and continue to show our covenant relationship with our friends," Rev. Wes Courtney of Revival Temple said.

The town's major street was shut down for the march, and was led by Walker Police Chief David Addison.

A small group of residents also held an anti-march demonstration, waving American and confederate flags as the marchers passed by.

"Not just black lives matter, but blues lives, white lives, all lives matter," Bonnie Watley said.

Once the marchers reached Revival, they headed back north on Walker walking back to Unity Church.

"We just want everybody to have the same justice. That's all we are asking for is everyone to be treated equally," Bell said.

A large group of law enforcement followed the route of the march, including a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office helicopter that patrolled by air.