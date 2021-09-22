LaPlace still cleaning up devastation left by Ida

LAPLACE - It's been weeks since Ida left a path of destruction through southeast Louisiana.

DeAnthony Porter, who lives in the Sugar Ridge neighborhood, says there's still a long road ahead.

"My house has roofing damage. It caved in in three different rooms. We didn't have any flooding, but I have a lot of family down here that have trees that fell on their houses, inside a house. Some flooded," said Porter, who lives there.

Some described as looking like a war zone.

"About like Katrina, to me. In some spots it's really bad. I live in Washington Parish, and we got some wind damage up there. But compared down here, it's like two different worlds," said Matthew Simmonds, who's helping rebuild houses in the neighborhood.

Now, they're picking up the pieces.

"I got a friend that owns a couple houses out here. We're helping with some of the maintenance on his houses, getting the roof set, cleaning the inside, cutting the four feet out, bleaching and, you know, getting the people back into the house," Simmonds said.

Even in the midst of destruction, neighbors are still finding a way to give back to their community by feeding each other.

"A lot of people wanted a hot meal, so we decided we would do something for them and issued hot plates for them," said Linda Nelson, who cooked meals for her neighbors. "It always feels good, it always feels good to help people, anyway you can. That's what you're supposed to do."

People in the Sugar Ridge neighborhood say they just got power back on Wednesday.