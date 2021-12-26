LaPlace restaurant welcomes back customers after being shut down from Ida

Devastation still surrounds the city of LaPlace.

"It was a completely different storm. I've never seen anything like that ever. It was a thousand times worse than any other hurricane I've seen."

Communities are still picking up the pieces, and sitting amongst the rubble, a restaurant along the water is finally opening its doors.

Frenier Landing has been shut down for four months, patiently waiting for its re-opening.

Justis Marino has been working there for three years and was eager to get back to serving her regulars.

"There's some people that I've been seeing every Sunday since I was 16. So, just not being able to see them, being able to serve them, seeing the smile and things like that, it's kind of takes a toll on you but, looking forward I'm just so excited to see everybody that I've been meeting," Marino said.

The re-opening is a more exciting day for their head chef.

"It's a really good feeling to be back here and make our customer base really happy," Joseph Boudreaux sadi.

Aside from preparing for their re-opening, staff members at Frenier Landing have also had to put in hard labor during those four months after suffering major damages from Hurricane Ida.

"A couple of the guys, we came in, knocked down some walls because the bar side was completely destroyed. Helped the construction crew out, getting everything in and out," Boudreaux said.

"We got a lot of water damage. The stairway, we couldn't get up to the restaurant because the stairway was completely down," Marino said.

But the restaurant still stands tall, awaiting their customers after losing so much.

"I'm just glad that we're open again. Next week is going to be a long time coming that's for sure," Boudreaux said.