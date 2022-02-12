LaPlace man turned himself in after fatal shooting Saturday morning

LAPLACE - A LaPlace resident turned himself in after a fight led to a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Brandon Morris died in a hospital after being shot around 4 a.m. at the corner of Jasper Lane and Cartier Drive.

Deputies said Morris was shot during a fight with 27-year-old Chris Williamson.

Williamson turned himself in and was booked on one count of second-degree murder. At this time, he has no bond.