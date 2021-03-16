Lane Regional Medical Center to host 4-Day drive-thru COVID vaccine event

ZACHARY - Eligible residents in Zachary and surrounding areas will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations from Lane Regional Medical Center during an upcoming four-day vaccination event, according to a Tuesday (March 16) news release from the facility.

The four-day event will take place on March 25, 26, 30, and 31 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and only those with appointments will be seen.

The hospital says that appointments for up to 2,400 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are currently available for those eligible according to Louisiana Department of Health guidelines.

Patients must schedule an appointment via Lane’s website at www.LaneRMC.org

Hospital staff ask that on the day of the appointment, patients be sure to arrive on time, and no earlier as 'early birds' will not be allowed.

In addition to this, patients should bring their ID, proof of vaccine eligibility if needed (e.g. a work ID or the Louisiana COVID-19 Attestation Form), and the Lane Vaccine Registration Forms. These forms can be found on Lane’s website. If a patient does not have access to a printer, the forms will be provided at the drive-thru.

Patients are also asked to wear a mask and short-sleeved shirt with easy access to their arm.

In its Tuesday news release, Lane officials described what patients should expect after they are vaccinated, saying, "After you the receive the vaccine, our team will direct you to park your vehicle in an observation area where you will wait for 15 minutes to assure you do not have any immediate reactions to the vaccine. Emergency response teams will be there should you need assistance."

It continues, "As with all vaccinations, there is potential for injection site reactions (redness, swelling, and pain) as well as fever, fatigue, headache, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain, and/or joint pain."

As the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, patients will need to return for a second dose in three weeks. Lane says it will provide patients with an appointment confirmation card containing the exact date and time for their second dose.

Click here for additional information on the vaccination event.