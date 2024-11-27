76°
Landry appoints District Attorney Tony Clayton to chair of Southern Board of Supervisors
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday, Governor Jeff Landry's office said it would be appointing District Attorney Tony Clayton to be the chair of the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
Clayton will assume the position effective Jan. 1.
“I have known Tony for a long time and there is no one better suited for this position. As a graduate of Southern University, he knows exactly what it takes to bring the University’s education to a higher standard and properly train students for the workforce. I look forward to his great work,” Landry said.
