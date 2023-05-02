Latest Weather Blog
Land in Central to be cleared as community expands
CENTRAL - The City of Central is finalizing the permit process to allow for the clearing of 87 acres of land adjacent to the Village at Magnolia Square. The move is part of plans to expand that burgeoning subdivision.
A spokesman for Tower Capital Corporation, the developer, tells WBRZ that the company plans to install 259 homesites, along with green space, ponds and amenities, as part of the addition.
The subdivision already includes a day spa, community pool, restaurant and boutique shops.
Tower Capital says new homes will be built to adhere to the existing standards of the neighborhood.
The announcement touched off debate about the future of the rapidly growing city, with critics expressing concern about traffic and the loss of a small-town atmosphere.
City officials noted that the number of lots was reduced from the initial proposal to adhere to new detention requirements and that the original developer of the Village at Magnolia Square could have expanded years ago, but did not follow through with the necessary paperwork.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: LSU basketball coach Kim Mulkey rings closing bell at New York...
-
Police blockade neighborhood off Highland Road amid standoff at motel
-
King Fish U: Huey Long and LSU - Sunday Journal
-
Results for St. Gabriel's mayor election leaked, named wrong candidate as winner
-
$180 million tax incentive for the film industry passes through House, headed...
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game