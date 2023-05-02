Land in Central to be cleared as community expands

CENTRAL - The City of Central is finalizing the permit process to allow for the clearing of 87 acres of land adjacent to the Village at Magnolia Square. The move is part of plans to expand that burgeoning subdivision.

A spokesman for Tower Capital Corporation, the developer, tells WBRZ that the company plans to install 259 homesites, along with green space, ponds and amenities, as part of the addition.

The subdivision already includes a day spa, community pool, restaurant and boutique shops.

Tower Capital says new homes will be built to adhere to the existing standards of the neighborhood.

The announcement touched off debate about the future of the rapidly growing city, with critics expressing concern about traffic and the loss of a small-town atmosphere.

City officials noted that the number of lots was reduced from the initial proposal to adhere to new detention requirements and that the original developer of the Village at Magnolia Square could have expanded years ago, but did not follow through with the necessary paperwork.