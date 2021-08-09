Lake Charles Councilwoman dies as a result of COVID complications

Councilwoman Mary Morris of Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES - Communities in Calcasieu Parish and surrounding areas are mourning the loss of a Lake Charles City Council member who passed away Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to KATC, Councilwoman Mary Morris died while battling COVID-related complications that led to her hospitalization.

The councilwoman's family issued a statement, saying: “City Councilwoman Mary Morris died last night at St. Patrick Hospital from complications stemming from the coronavirus. As we continue to notify our family members, we ask for privacy while keeping us in your daily prayers."

Funeral arrangements for Morris have yet to be disclosed.