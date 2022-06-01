Lafourche Parish man charged nearly 20 years after sexually abusing teenage girl

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A man was charged with sex crimes against a teenage girl nearly 20 years after the abuse took place.

Sheriff's Deputies said 62-year-old Ralph Cheramie Jr. had an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile, the first incident taking place nearly two decades ago.

Cheramie was arrested May 31 for two counts of oral sexual battery, sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bail was set at $300,000.

Any other victims are encouraged to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 532-4359.