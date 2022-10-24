Lady Tigers Beat Ole Miss In OT, Again

Photo via LSU Sports

Release via LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, La. — After a rare four-point play from senior Karli Seay towards the end of regulation and a 12-3 dominance in the overtime period, the LSU women's basketball team completed the 75-66 comeback for the victory over Ole Miss Sunday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It was the 950th win in program history.

LSU is now 8-7 overall and 6-3 in SEC play, while Ole Miss drops to 7-7 and 1-7.

As the seconds waned in the fourth quarter, Seay hit a three-pointer and was fouled in the process. She would complete the four-point play giving the Tigers a brief lead, 63-62 with 12 seconds left, before Ole Miss sent the game to overtime, knocking down a free throw with 1.3 seconds left in regulation.

Similar to the first meeting between both of these teams, LSU took advantage of numbers down the stretch with three Rebels fouling out. Six different Tigers scored in the extra period to seal the win.

Redshirt senior Faustine Aifuwa had a productive afternoon on the glass, grabbing 16 total rebounds, 10 of those coming on the defensive side of the ball. She filled out the rest of stats line with 17 points, one assist, and one block. With her performance, she notched another double-double, her sixth of the season and the 16th of her career. Aifuwa is four blocks away from tying former Tiger Julie Gross (178; 1978-80). The 16 rebounds tied her single-game career high.

Senior Khayla Pointer started out slow, but showed some toughness down the stretch, bringing the Tigers within one with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Her stats line consisted of 25 points, matching her season-high, four steals, two assists, and two rebounds.

Senior Awa Trasi continued her effective play from the previous game and collected 13 points and four rebounds. Early in the third quarter, Trasi possessed a tough, physical nature, attacking the basket, which led to three fruitful possessions, culminating in free-throw opportunities.

Even without late-game heroics, Seay had a strong performance collecting 13 points, four rebounds, three steals, and an assist.

LSU head coach Nikki Fargas was sidelined due to contact tracing issues related to an external media obligation. Acting head coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson roamed the sidelines in her absence.

