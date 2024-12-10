72°
LaDOTD announces I-12 eastbound closure on Saturday as College Flyover construction project continues

BATON ROUGE — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 12 will be closed at the I-10/I-12 split on Saturday as Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews complete the I-10 concrete bridge deck for the College Flyover project, LaDOTD announced. 

I-12 eastbound will be closed at the split from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Sunday. Traffic will be rerouted to I-10 eastbound to Essen Lane and Essen northbound to the I-12 eastbound on-ramp.

The left lane of I-10 eastbound from College Drive to the split and the left lane of I-12 eastbound from the split to Essen Lane will also be closed from 9 p.m. on Saturday to 8 a.m. on Sunday for the construction.

