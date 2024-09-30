College Drive exit on I-10 westbound returning to one lane as progress continues on Flyover project

BATON ROUGE — The Interstate 10 westbound exit at College Drive is temporarily returning to one lane as progress continues on the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s College Flyover project.

Starting Saturday, the College Drive exit on I-10 westbound will have barriers along each shoulder to separate exit ramp traffic. As exit traffic approaches College Drive, the single lane will widen to three lanes, and the turn lane configuration will remain the same at the College Drive traffic signal, LaDOTD said.

Additionally, the exit will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday so crews can install striping and temporary barriers. The new configuration will begin Saturday and will remain in place for approximately eight weeks.

While this is underway, crews on the west side of the project will continue construction on the permanent College Drive exit, permanent overhead signage and the Ward Creek bridge widening, LaDOTD said.

When the project is completed, College Drive-bound drivers will be able to exit I-10 and I-12 with a two-lane dedicated ramp that is separated from interstate traffic. This is expected to be done by the first quarter of 2025.