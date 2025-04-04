Report: New Orleans taqueria may open in former Rock Paper Taco spot on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge is getting another taco spot on Perkins Road after a New Orleans business bought the building previously owned by Rock Paper Taco, The Advocate reported Friday.

The owner of Vals, a popular Mexican-influenced New Orleans restaurant, filed paperwork with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office to buy the building for $1.5 million, the paper added.

Matthew Kohnke, the co-founder of Vals, said that the Perkins Road building will be converted soon but that it was "a little early in the game" to share more.

Vals opened in 2020 on Freret Street in New Orleans and offers a menu of tacos, ceviche and a bar focusing on mezcal and tequila drinks.

The Perkins lot has hosted multiple restaurants since 2017, including two years as Shrimp Basket and two years as Rock Paper Taco. It has been vacant since 2024.

WBRZ previously reported that the space was being eyed by a funeral home in May 2024, but that deal seems to have fallen through.