Deputies searching for man suspected of killing his parents after bodies found in Amite

Joshua Brocato (left), Marc Brocato (right)

AMITE - Tangipahoa Parish deputies said Thursday that they are searching for a man suspected of killing his parents.

Deputies said they conducted a welfare check on a home on Eastwood Drive around 1 p.m. Thursday and when deputies arrived, they found 66-year-old Priscilla Brocato dead inside in the home. Two male residents were unaccounted for, as well as a vehicle. 

Marc Brocato, 75, was found dead at the home shortly after. 

The pair's son, 34-year-old Joshua Brocato, is a person of interest in the killings. He is 5'9" around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives believe Joshua Brocato is traveling in a white 2014 Ford utility van with a last known location in Lafayette earlier this week. Anyone with information is urged to contact Criminal Investigations at 985-902-2088 or Louisiana State Police Suspicious Activity Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

