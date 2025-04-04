Deputies arrest second suspect in ATM burglary year and a half after incident

85°
1 hour 23 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, April 04 2025 Apr 4, 2025 April 04, 2025 11:57 AM April 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NAPOLEONVILLE - A year and a half after a car theft and an ATM burglary, deputies arrested the second suspect in both incidents. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an ATM burglary on Crossfield Lane in Carencro. A vehicle stolen from a nearby home was tied to the burglary, and deputies identified two possible suspects. 

One of the suspects, D'Shaun Thomas, 22, was arrested Wednesday by the Jennings Police Department and transferred to APSO's custody. He was booked for theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft and theft or criminal access of an ATM. His bond was set at $120,000.

The other suspect, Stanley Varner II, was arrested in October of 2024. 

