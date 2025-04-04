Nintendo says that Switch 2 preorders will be delayed due to Trump's newest barrage of tariffs

NEW YORK (ABC News) — Days after announcing the Switch 2, Nintendo said Friday it's delaying preorders for the new console due to President Donald Trump's tariffs, the company announced.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

The Switch 2 announcement on April 2, long planned, fell in the crosshairs of Trump’s trade war.