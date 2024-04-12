La. TV personality arrested in decades-old sex case

ALEXANDRIA - Authorities from various parishes will discuss the arrest of a 1970s TV personality Tuesday.

Frank Selas – known on TV in northwest Louisiana and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi as "Mr. Wonder" – was taken into custody in California after a decades-long search. Selas was the suspect in a 37-year-old case involving criminal sexual conduct with juveniles, Alexandria TV station KALB reported on its website.

Selas hosted the kids' show and would take children on camping trips and ask them to join him on other outdoor activities. Juveniles reported being abused on some trips - some of which happened in the Alexandria area. Central Louisiana law enforcement agencies became involved when abuse allegations surfaced in Rapides Parish.

"There are cases you never forget, some that always are in the back of your mind that you hope one day to solve. And today, this person has been brought to justice," Sheriff William Earl Hilton said in a statement to media ahead of an afternoon news conference.

Hilton said investigators believe there are other victims in all parts of Louisiana, and they hope adults who were children at the time will come forward and file a report.

“If there was a definition of a sexual predator, this is one," Hilton said.

Authorities said a special task force tracked Selas to San Diego where he was arrested Monday by the United States Marshal Service, Southern District-California, San Diego Fugitive TASKFORCE.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the RPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-473-6727 or Main Office at 318-473-6700. Please direct any information to Detective Stephen Phillips.

