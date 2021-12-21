42°
La. Supreme Court upholds split trials in case against Cynthia and Dennis Perkins

2 hours 28 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, December 21 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

LIVINGSTON - Dennis and Cynthia Perkins will be tried separately in their high-profile sex crimes cases.

The pair are accused of a combined 150 counts of sex crimes, including some against children and animals.  The couple has been behind bars since their arrest in November 2019. 

The State Supreme Court denied a request by the Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case, to have the couple tried together.  

WBRZ previously reported Cynthia Perkins' trial is set for Feb. 14. Dennis Perkins will be tried in May.

