La. Superintendent of Education submits letter of resignation

Photo: Department of Education

BATON ROUGE - John White, Louisiana's Superintendent of Education, is officially leaving his position in March.

The Department of Education released White's letter of resignation Wednesday after rumors swirled about his imminent departure that morning.

White said he plans to officially vacate his role on March 11. He's held that position since 2012.

White answers to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. A new board is slated to be sworn in on Monday.

Click here to read the full letter.