LA State Police attorney grilled at capitol by Black lawmakers following WBRZ report

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Police attorney who initially withheld August McKay's disciplinary letter but later released it was grilled by Black lawmakers at the state capitol Tuesday.

Faye Morrison was asked about why the letter wasn't delivered, procedures that allowed it to happen, and what's changed.

All of this follows a WBRZ Investigative Unit report on Thursday that showed Trooper August McKay called another trooper a "f****** n*****," and despite a letter of reprimand being drafted by Morrison and signed by Colonel Kevin Reeves - it was never given to McKay.

"I could be politically correct and say I'm disappointed, but I'm pissed off," State Representative Ted James said. "This issue highlights the frustration all around the country. The fact that this trooper was able to maintain a job and was given low-level discipline is problematic."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed last week that when WBRZ began requesting the records State Police claimed they were not public. WBRZ then requested McKay's disciplinary file and received it without the letter that our sources said existed. State Police did finally release the letter and asked WBRZ not to air the story.

"For this type of information not to get out is problematic," James said. "Now that you guys have uncovered it and brought it to light."

State Representative Edmond Jordan echoed those sentiments.

"If someone asked you not to run the story, that would be very disturbing. Because, again, part of our task force is dealing with transparency, and they are talking about their ethics and transparency," Jordan said.

Faye Morrison, general counsel for State Police, told lawmakers she first learned that McKay received no discipline after a request from the feds.

"I knew he had been disciplined because I had written the letter myself," Morrison told lawmakers. "We were doing a routine Giglio request at the request of a US Attorney."

As a result of the screw-up, Morrison said State Police have implemented changes.

"We have since put in place some checks to make sure we get a receipt back that it has been delivered," Morrison said. "That will be checked on by our compliance review officers."

Morrison said in all of her years at State Police in their legal division, this is the first time that discipline recommended by the colonel was not carried out by his subordinate.