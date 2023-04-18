La. Senator calling for limit to high-speed police chases: 'Is it worth a life?'

67°
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A Louisiana State Senator is calling for a new task force to be created to examine the limits on high-speed police chases after two high school students were killed in a car crash with a police officer

Senate Concurrent Resolution 8, introduced by Senator Caleb Kleinpeter of Port Allen, would create an eight-member task forced designed to study and review police officer training and protocols necessary to increase safety for law enforcement and bystanders during police chases.

The resolution is being proposed in response to the deaths of Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn, who died after they were hit by an Addis police officer chasing a vehicle theft suspect. Dunn's brother Liam was also seriously injured in the crash.

"No life is worth a stolen vehicle, especially when you know who's driving it," Kleinpeter said.  

SCR8 will be reviewed in the Senate Judiciary Committee B Tuesday at 10 a.m..

