La. Senate passes bill applying stricter laws for DWI

BATON ROUGE - Thursday, the Louisiana Senate agreed and passed a measure increasing penalties for first time drunk drivers. Senator Rick Edmond's (R) bill requires the use of an interlock device after a person's first DWI.

Edmonds says passing the bill is the right step in preventing drunk driving in Louisiana. It requires the device is used for at least six months after the first time a person is convicted of driving while intoxicated.

"We're trying to make Louisiana a safer place," Edmonds said.

Currently, judges can order the device at their own discretion.

Alcohol interlock devices require drivers to breath into a device connected to the vehicle's ignition. If the driver doesn't blow, or has a blood alcohol concentration above the limit, the engine doesn't start.

In 2021 the Louisiana Driving Commission reported that 40% of vehicle crashes were alcohol related. According to the CDC, ignition interlocks reduce driving impaired repeat offenses by 70%.

If passed, Louisiana could be eligible for up to $4.5 million dollars in federal funding from the National Highway Safety Administration. The money would be available for impaired driving programs or anything designed to change impaired driving behavior.

That could include public education about impaired driving, DWI court, and diversion programs.

"In crime, one thing we don't think a lot about is that we want to make the streets safer," Edmonds said. "Not many families are for drunk drivers."

In committee Monday, families of people who died in drunk driving car crashes supported the bill.

There was one proposed amendment from Senator Ed Price (D) to allow judges discretion on when the devices are implemented. However, if the amendment was adopted, Louisiana would not be eligible for the nation funding.

The bill is headed to a Louisiana House committee.