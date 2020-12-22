La's virus deaths reach grim milestone, Governor to address public with COVID update

BATON ROUGE - With major holiday celebrations only days away, Louisiana's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 7,000 as hospitalizations and new cases maintain their steady increase.

The grim statistics have triggered Governor John Bel Edwards to address the public with a COVID update Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 p.m.

>Click here to view the Governor's address at that time<

Just before Thanksgiving, Governor Edwards moved Louisiana from Phase 3 in its reopening process, back to Phase 2 restrictions due to an uptick in COVID numbers.

Now, as vaccines make their way into the state, the Governor is still encouraging residents to adhere to Phase 2's reopening restrictions.

Officials are also urging citizens to take extra precautions during holiday celebrations, such as practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and wearing masks while in public.

Click here for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines in relation to COVID-safe health practices amid the holiday season.