La rolls out new digital platform to connect local artists with consumers

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's community of artists, musicians, and other imaginative creatives are all too familiar with the effort it takes to find the right platform and use it to attract a loyal band of supporters.

On Tuesday, Louisiana officials announced the rollout of a new platform local artists can use to help their endeavors take flight.

According to a press release from Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the new platform is called Culturalyst and is specifically designed to connect artists with cultural communities and consumers.

The tool is a product of a collaboration between NOLA-based software company, Culturalyst, the Office of Cultural Development, the Louisiana Division of the Arts, and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

It serves as a centralized one-stop-shop featuring information on local artists, arts organizations, related resources, opportunities, and relief.

Culturalyst was created to provide a shared digital infrastructure that gives each cultural city digital tools to support artists and organizations, while also providing new insight through cultural data that can inform funding and programmatic decisions for the Regional Arts Councils and state cultural offices.

Its databases are set up for each of the nine Regional Arts Councils in Louisiana and artists from around the state have started populating these databases with their information and works.

The nine Regional databases in Louisiana include:

-Acadiana

-Baton Rouge

-Bayou Region

-Central Louisiana

-New Orleans

-Northeast Louisiana

-Northwest Louisiana

-Southwest Louisiana

-Northshore

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser's press release says, "Culturalyst was born out of a recognition that while economically and socially valuable, local cultural economies lack transparency, are not easy to navigate for the cultural consumer, and don’t equitably serve the people who create culture – local artists and musicians."

For more information, or to sign up as an artist, visit culturalyst.com.