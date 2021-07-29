La. reports big increase in vaccinations this week amid COVID surge

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's coronavirus surge continued Thursday, with more than 4,400 new cases reported, but the state also continued to see a spike in vaccinations.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,413 additional cases, and hospitalizations rose by 96, up to 1,620 Thursday afternoon. The positivity rate on Thursday's tests was about 12.19 percent.

On Wednesday the state reported just under 4,700 new COVID cases, with a positivity rate over 15 percent.

Along with the ongoing spike in cases, however, the state also reported another period of increased vaccinations. On Thursday, health officials reported that 47,830 additional doses of the vaccine had been administered in the span of a few days.

It continued a trend that began Monday when Louisiana reported 45,902 additional shots, a significant bump in doses administered compared to previous weeks. A week before that, Louisiana reported only 26,870 total shots in that same amount of time.

As of Thursday afternoon, just under 37 percent of Louisiana was fully vaccinated.