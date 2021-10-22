La officials release private recreational red snapper landing estimates through Oct. 10

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) on Friday, released the latest private recreational red snapper landing estimates through October 10, 2021.

LA Creel, LDWF's near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 655,033 pounds, or 80 percent, of Louisiana’s 2021 annual private recreational allocation of 832,493 pounds have been harvested to date.

The private recreational red snapper season reopened Friday, September 24 in both state and federal waters 7-days a week with a daily bag limit of four fish per person and a 16-inch total length minimum size limit.

The season will close on December 31 or when recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana’s allocation.

For more information on the 2021 red snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.

The department encourages anglers’ voluntary participation in its electronic reporting program to improve recreational harvest data collection. To learn how to participate in voluntarily reporting your catch, please reference the appropriate link below, depending on the make of your cellular device.

