La. National Guardsman died in car crash Sunday morning

MCALLEN - A Louisiana National Guardsman died and another person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Texas.

McAllen Police Department said the driver, 24-year-old Bianca Farmer, was driving while intoxicated.

Specialist Nashyra Whitaker, 23, died in the crash, and police said the other person was hospitalized.

Farmer was booked on charges of intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault with a vehicle, and driving while intoxicated.