94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. confirms two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura; 25 storm-related deaths statewide

1 hour 7 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 September 05, 2020 4:01 PM September 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE— The Louisiana Department of Health announced two additional deaths connected to Hurricane Laura on Saturday, bringing the state’s current death toll to 25.

LDH reports a 52-year-old male in Grant Parish died of a heat-related illness while removing debris following the storm and a 25-year-old male in Natchitoches Parish died of electrocution after coming into direct contact with a power line. The 25-year-old was resuscitated at the time but later passed away. The coroner has announced the death was storm related.

Below are details on the 25 deaths LDH has verified to date:

- 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

- 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

- 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

- 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

- Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

- 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from the roof

- One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

- 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

- 36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

- 80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

- 65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

- 50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

- 70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

- 41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

- 47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

- 59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup

- 52-year-old male, Grant Parish, heat-related illness

- 25-year-old male, Natchitoches Parish, electrocution

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days