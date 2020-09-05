La. confirms two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura; 25 storm-related deaths statewide

BATON ROUGE— The Louisiana Department of Health announced two additional deaths connected to Hurricane Laura on Saturday, bringing the state’s current death toll to 25.

LDH reports a 52-year-old male in Grant Parish died of a heat-related illness while removing debris following the storm and a 25-year-old male in Natchitoches Parish died of electrocution after coming into direct contact with a power line. The 25-year-old was resuscitated at the time but later passed away. The coroner has announced the death was storm related.

Below are details on the 25 deaths LDH has verified to date: