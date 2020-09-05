La. confirms 3 more deaths tied to Hurricane Laura; 23 storm-related deaths statewide

BATON ROUGE— The Louisiana Department of Health announced three additional deaths connected to Hurricane Laura on Friday, bringing the state’s current death toll to 23.

LDH reports two men, ages 41 and 47, died of heat-related illness following the storm. Both deaths were in Vernon Parish. Another man, 59, died after being hit by a falling tree limb during clean-up efforts.

Below are details on the 23 deaths LDH has verified to date: