La. confirms 3 more deaths tied to Hurricane Laura; 23 storm-related deaths statewide
BATON ROUGE— The Louisiana Department of Health announced three additional deaths connected to Hurricane Laura on Friday, bringing the state’s current death toll to 23.
LDH reports two men, ages 41 and 47, died of heat-related illness following the storm. Both deaths were in Vernon Parish. Another man, 59, died after being hit by a falling tree limb during clean-up efforts.
Below are details on the 23 deaths LDH has verified to date:
- 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
- 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
- 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
- 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
- Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
- 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from the roof
- One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
- 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup
- 36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
- 80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
- 65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
- 50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
- 70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
- 47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
- 59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup
Those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to 4 years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, and people who are ill or on certain medications.
Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness, occurring when the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails and the body is unable to cool down. Body temperature may rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided.
