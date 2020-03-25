LA 42 widening lane closure postponed to February

BATON ROUGE- The lane closure for the widening of LA 42 has been postponed.

According to a release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development the road widening was set for Jan 27., but has been moved to Feb. 3.

The widening project consists of grading, drainage structures, subgrade treatment, drilled shaft foundations, and more.

DOTD advises drivers that there will be lane closures at the intersection of LA 42 and US 61. Work in the area will consist of installing subsurface drainage crossing LA 42. Closures will be eastbound and westbound along LA 42 between US 61 and LA 73.

Detours will be in place for drivers to access LA 73 via LA 427. Work in this area is expected to last approximately one day, weather permitting.