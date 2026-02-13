61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Krewe of Southdowns rolled through Baton Rouge on Friday night

1 hour 20 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, February 13 2026 Feb 13, 2026 February 13, 2026 10:28 PM February 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Krewe of Southdowns rolled out Friday night.

Hundreds of people lined the parade route waiting for their chance to catch a throw from one of the dozens of floats and cars. 

This is just the beginning of the Mardi Gras fun, with more parades to come in the days leading up to Fat Tuesday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days