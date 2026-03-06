78°
St. George Fire working structure fire on Glen Ellen Drive
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department is working a structure fire on Glen Ellen Drive, officials said.
The fire is at the 8600 block of Glen Ellen Drive by Houston Drive. The public is advised to avoid the area.
No other information is immediately available.
