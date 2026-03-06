78°
St. George Fire working structure fire on Glen Ellen Drive

1 hour 5 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 6:11 PM March 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department is working a structure fire on Glen Ellen Drive, officials said.

The fire is at the 8600 block of Glen Ellen Drive by Houston Drive. The public is advised to avoid the area.

No other information is immediately available.

