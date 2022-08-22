Knock Knock Children's Museum celebrates 5 years with birthday bash

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds came out to party for Knock Knock Children's Museum's fifth birthday party including Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome and councilwoman Carolyn Coleman.

"Today, we are celebrating our 5th birthday. I mean it’s hard to believe that knock knock has only been here for five years. Sometimes it feels like Knock Knock has been in Baton Rouge forever," chief marketing officer for the museum Jimmy Frederick said.

The birthday bash featured colors, interactive activities and of course food! Dozens of parents brought their children out to participate

"We love this little museum. It's so much fun, especially being right here in our back door and they have all kinds of little activities out here. We just wanted to take part in the celebration," parent Lisa Bonfanti said.

The museum hoped all the kids were able to just have fun while parents were at ease knowing their kids were safe and playing in a learning environment.

If you missed out on Sunday's party, the museum is open during the week.