Killian told to halt original plan and follow instructions from American Water Works Association

KILLIAN - Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte was advised to abandon the original plan to solve Killian's ongoing water problem after a video conference Thursday with various state and local agencies.

the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana Office of Public Health, the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and Killian's elected officials.

In that meeting with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana Office of Public Health, the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and Killian's elected officials, the Louisiana Department of Health advised Delatte to follow the recommended instructions from the American Water Works Association protocol.

Those steps include initiating a thorough disinfection process though chlorinating the water supply.

"We are currently in the process of scheduling this task," Delatte said.

He said, based on the information, they anticipate work will begin in the middle of next week. They will still continue the flushing process.

GOHSEP is having an internal meeting later today to develop a strategy for providing bottled water to residents until the issue is resolved.

Delatte says updates will be provided as soon as new information is available.