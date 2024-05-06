Killian leaders share plan on restoring water to town, whole project could take months

KILLIAN - Nearly two weeks after a water system failure in Killian, residents are still waiting for clean water to come through their pipes.

On Monday, Livingston Parish Councilman Dean Coates said the water has been turned back on but it's not drinkable. The town is still under a boil advisory.

The following update was shared by the town Monday evening:

We are working closely with Parish President Randy Delatte, and engineers to get a resolution on the well. Samples were brought to the State Lab in Amite this morning.

The following are items that need immediate assistance:

1. Scrub and clean existing well, replace pump, motor and shaft.

2.replace well discharge fittings and flow meter

3. Install temporary bypass for water trucks to be used for cleaning of tanks.

4. Clean 40,000 Gallon storage tank-pressure wash, brush, scrub and chlorinate twice to get health statement.

5. Install 8-2” flush points (to be started tomorrow morning)

We will start flushing lines tomorrow, and will do this every two days to clean up piping and water. We are in the process of securing the funds to complete all work. Furthermore, we are seeking various avenues for funding to purchase a filter system. The filter system will take approximately 6-10 months to manufacture and ship. More updates to follow.

Councilman Coates said town leaders received information about the water system and well tests Monday. Those results should be shared on Tuesday.

Cases of water are still available for pickup at the Killian Town Hall.