Killian flooded with waist-deep water after Tickfaw, Blood rivers overflow after Hurricane Francine

2 hours 9 seconds ago Thursday, September 12 2024 Sep 12, 2024 September 12, 2024 2:06 PM September 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLIAN — Livingston Parish was dealing with power outages, closed roads, fallen trees and debris on Thursday, the night after Hurricane Francine struck southeastern Louisiana. 

One of the most affected areas was Killian, which was severely flooded because of the nearby Tickfaw and Blood rivers. No one was injured, Livingston officials said.

"We came down here to lift all the freezers and the refrigerators up," one resident driving through a flooded area of Patricia Drive said on a 4-wheeler. "It's about waist deep."

Around 24,000 residents were out of power as of Thursday morning, with DEMCO and Entergy crews beginning to work on restoring the power during the early morning hours.

Livingston's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness began surveying the parish damage at daybreak via helicopter.

As of Thursday afternoon, crews are focusing on making sure nearby rivers do not continue to rise and helping cut down fallen trees.

